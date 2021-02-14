Our 18 favourite funny Valentine’s Day tweets
St. Valentine’s Day is very different this year, with no dining out, and – if you aren’t in a bubble with your significant other – no dining in, either …unless you’re in a country that had a plan.
Happy Valentines Day. pic.twitter.com/ZqEEZxuK7b
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 14, 2021
If your romantic plans have been ruined by Covid-19, or life in general, console yourself with these funny takes from Twitter.
1.
I’m looking forward to taking my wife to the dining room for Valentine’s Day.
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) February 13, 2021
2.
It’s Valentine’s Day Eve, when Cupid comes down your chimney and reminds you that oh shit tomorrow is Valentine’s Day
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 13, 2021
3.
This is so funny to me, say ‘I love you’ with a video from the man who is the face of To Catch A Predator pic.twitter.com/o2TgufDxOb
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 11, 2021
4.
Men. Make your woman feel like a queen for the day this Valentine’s Day by licking the back of her head and sticking an envelope to it. @TwopTwips
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 14, 2021
5.
I used to believe in Valentine's Day, then I realised it was just my dad sneaking into my room, dressed as Saint Valentine of Flaminia.
— Neil (@_Enanem_) February 14, 2021
6.
Help! I need a last minute gift idea for Valentine's day.
It's for a very special woman in her early 50s who likes comparing feminists to Nazis, books by David Irving and writing homophobic columns.
All ideas welcome, I'm getting a bit bored of sleeping in the car.
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 13, 2021
7.
VALENTINE’S DAY TIP: If your wife complains that you never buy her flowers, simply claim you didn't know she sold them.
— Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) February 14, 2021
8.
Shout-out to the guy in Tesco buying the last bunch of roses and two Rustler burgers. May the odds be ever in your favour mate.
— Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/ThatChrisPG (@chrispurchase) February 13, 2021
9.
10-year-old: What are you getting Mom for Valentine's Day?
Me: Nothing, just like every year.
10: How are you still married?
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 13, 2021
