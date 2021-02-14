Our 18 favourite funny Valentine’s Day tweets

Twitter

St. Valentine’s Day is very different this year, with no dining out, and – if you aren’t in a bubble with your significant other – no dining in, either …unless you’re in a country that had a plan.

If your romantic plans have been ruined by Covid-19, or life in general, console yourself with these funny takes from Twitter.

1.

I’m looking forward to taking my wife to the dining room for Valentine’s Day. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) February 13, 2021

2.

It’s Valentine’s Day Eve, when Cupid comes down your chimney and reminds you that oh shit tomorrow is Valentine’s Day — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 13, 2021

3.

This is so funny to me, say ‘I love you’ with a video from the man who is the face of To Catch A Predator pic.twitter.com/o2TgufDxOb — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 11, 2021

4.

Men. Make your woman feel like a queen for the day this Valentine’s Day by licking the back of her head and sticking an envelope to it. @TwopTwips — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 14, 2021

5.

I used to believe in Valentine's Day, then I realised it was just my dad sneaking into my room, dressed as Saint Valentine of Flaminia. — Neil (@_Enanem_) February 14, 2021

6.

Help! I need a last minute gift idea for Valentine's day. It's for a very special woman in her early 50s who likes comparing feminists to Nazis, books by David Irving and writing homophobic columns. All ideas welcome, I'm getting a bit bored of sleeping in the car. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 13, 2021

7.

VALENTINE’S DAY TIP: If your wife complains that you never buy her flowers, simply claim you didn't know she sold them. — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) February 14, 2021

8.

Shout-out to the guy in Tesco buying the last bunch of roses and two Rustler burgers. May the odds be ever in your favour mate. — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/ThatChrisPG (@chrispurchase) February 13, 2021

9.