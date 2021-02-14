This headline about a fire caused an awkward misunderstanding about Paul Newman – the 11 hottest takes
There are many traps that lie in the path of the headline writer, which become horribly apparent when the writer falls in.
Like these –
There are even those odd occasions when the person who’s supposed to write the headline – well, doesn’t.
A recent CNN headline caused much confusion and hilarity, when it reported on a fire at a summer camp, which thankfully didn’t result in any injuries.
This sums up the problem.
This is very sad but also an extremely confusing headline. At first I was thinking “did Paul Newman’s ghost start a fire at a camp for ill children?” https://t.co/KSnj7z1hsA
— Austin Highsmith Garces (@AustinHighsmith) February 13, 2021
We really enjoyed these funny reactions, so we thought we’d share.
1.
Gotta hand it to Paul Newman, there's not many people who'd *checks notes* rise from the dead to *checks notes again* commit arson because *checks notes a third time* some sick children asked him to. https://t.co/GeruboBBQ9
— Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) February 13, 2021
2.
I had to reread this headline three times to realize that Paul Newman did not in fact start a fire from beyond the grave
— Michael Finke (@mikefinke) February 13, 2021
3.
Bad bad Paul Newman. https://t.co/9ntqNDJ2pl
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 13, 2021
4.
Paul Newman is innocent. https://t.co/O5wK8zMZaQ
— Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) February 13, 2021
5.
Throw Grammar from the train. A kiss. https://t.co/RjSRtXBrcw
— John Lurie (@lurie_john) February 13, 2021
