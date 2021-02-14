This headline about a fire caused an awkward misunderstanding about Paul Newman – the 11 hottest takes

News

There are many traps that lie in the path of the headline writer, which become horribly apparent when the writer falls in.

A recent CNN headline caused much confusion and hilarity, when it reported on a fire at a summer camp, which thankfully didn’t result in any injuries.

This sums up the problem.

This is very sad but also an extremely confusing headline. At first I was thinking “did Paul Newman’s ghost start a fire at a camp for ill children?” https://t.co/KSnj7z1hsA — Austin Highsmith Garces (@AustinHighsmith) February 13, 2021

We really enjoyed these funny reactions, so we thought we’d share.

Gotta hand it to Paul Newman, there's not many people who'd *checks notes* rise from the dead to *checks notes again* commit arson because *checks notes a third time* some sick children asked him to. https://t.co/GeruboBBQ9 — Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) February 13, 2021

I had to reread this headline three times to realize that Paul Newman did not in fact start a fire from beyond the grave — Michael Finke (@mikefinke) February 13, 2021

Bad bad Paul Newman. https://t.co/9ntqNDJ2pl — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 13, 2021

Paul Newman is innocent. https://t.co/O5wK8zMZaQ — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) February 13, 2021

