News

Donald Trump is acquitted for a second time with Republican backing – 15 damning verdicts

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2021

Donald Trump has been acquitted of incitement to violence in respect of the deadly Capitol riots, at his second impeachment hearing, which ended on Saturday.

The House found him guilty by 57 to 43, ten votes short of the necessary two thirds required in impeachment cases.

Senator Mitch McConnell launched into a damning indictment of the former President, after he voted to acquit. Here’s part of his speech.

Having prevented the trial taking place before Joe Biden’s inauguration, McConnell’s decision to acquit on the grounds that Trump was no longer president rang hollow.

From his home in Mar-a-Lago, Trump gave his reaction, including this threat statement.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.”

This is a tiny sample of what Twitter has been saying about it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke