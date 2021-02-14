Donald Trump is acquitted for a second time with Republican backing – 15 damning verdicts

News

Donald Trump has been acquitted of incitement to violence in respect of the deadly Capitol riots, at his second impeachment hearing, which ended on Saturday.

The House found him guilty by 57 to 43, ten votes short of the necessary two thirds required in impeachment cases.

BREAKING: 57 Senators voted to convict trump. 7 Republicans. The other 43 Senators need to resign immediately. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 13, 2021

The most American thing I can think of is that 57 people voted to convict and 43 voted to acquit, and the 43 people won — Margaret Owen, Temporary Hermit (@what_eats_owls) February 13, 2021

Senator Mitch McConnell launched into a damning indictment of the former President, after he voted to acquit. Here’s part of his speech.

Mitch McConnell is now gaslightin' about how the man he just acquitted is massively guilty. This is insanity. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 13, 2021

Having prevented the trial taking place before Joe Biden’s inauguration, McConnell’s decision to acquit on the grounds that Trump was no longer president rang hollow.

It’s pathetic that @LeaderMcConnell kept the Senate shut down so that Article of Impeachment couldn’t be received & used that as his excuse for voting to acquit. https://t.co/HqLLKIGbwX — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 13, 2021

From his home in Mar-a-Lago, Trump gave his reaction, including this threat statement.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.”

This is a tiny sample of what Twitter has been saying about it all.

And a new American tradition is born!

Do we observe Capital Assault week yearly or only on electoral years?

🇺🇸🔥🐮🏛💥 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 13, 2021

Americans:

We are the greatest democracy in the world America:

If you incite violence on the US Capitol as a sitting President you will face the full force of the being banned from doing tweets — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 13, 2021

Trump saying that his historic movement has only just begun could mean he finally added fiber to his diet. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 13, 2021

Sorry gang. Guess we’ll never know who sent the people waving Trump flags to the Capitol Building that day. — Brunette Bohemian (@RaeUvLite) February 13, 2021

