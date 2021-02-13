Simply 15 glorious times people celebrated just a little bit too early

Pics

What a heartwarming sight it can be to see people celebrating a job well done. Well done you, great work!

But it’s even better when a very public celebration is followed by an equally conspicuous bursting of the bubble. Sometimes immediately, sometimes quite some time later.

And these 13 examples, including a whole bunch from the subReddit ‘premature celebration’ and highlighted by the good people of BoredPanda, are classics of the genre.

1. ‘Always keep your eye on the ball’

Never celebrate too early in a penalty shoot-out 😳 pic.twitter.com/w5kuvUaOeD — Dirty Footballer 👊 (@DirtyFootbaIIer) October 22, 2017

(via)

2. ‘RIP’



(via)

3. ‘Oops’

(via)

4. ‘Congrats …’

(via)

And you can find a lots more over on BoredPanda here.

5. ‘Rollerblader prematurely celebrates victory then gets robbed’

(via)

6. ‘So… Can I Get My Job Back Or Nah?’

(via)

7. ‘Never obsolete’

(via)

8. ‘Good idea to straight up tell everyone that you’re scamming a company’

(via)

9. ‘Showing Off A Bottle Of Johnny Walker’

(via)

10. ‘Death and taxes’

(via)

11. ‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen …’

(via)

12. ‘Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone’

(via)

13. ‘It never rains …’

(via)

14. ‘My Friend’s Two Most Recent Snaps On His Story’



(via)

15. ‘That Escalated Quickly’

(via)

READ MORE

Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these people

Source Reddit r/Prematurecelebration H/T BoredPanda