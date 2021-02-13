Pics

‘Birds playing metal’ is 18 seconds to make your day better

Poke Staff. Updated February 13th, 2021

This is fabulously done by LeopARTnik, 18 seconds of metal birds playing guitar which will make your day better.

You can find #LeopARTnik on YouTube here and on Instagram over here.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter today.

Source LeopARTnik YouTube Instagram

