‘Birds playing metal’ is 18 seconds to make your day better
This is fabulously done by LeopARTnik, 18 seconds of metal birds playing guitar which will make your day better.
You can find #LeopARTnik on YouTube here and on Instagram over here.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter today.
Helloooo to the weekend!! 🤘🦜🤘 pic.twitter.com/GGaQtGLW8w
— Holy Cow! (@HolyCow_Inc) February 12, 2021
I was today years old when bird metal took over my lifepic.twitter.com/4Q81G8GVuf
— Living Morganism 🌱 (@ok_girlfriend) February 13, 2021
Love THE BIRDS https://t.co/qLUSNuSuht
— Greg Grunberg ❤️🍑❤️🍑 (@greggrunberg) February 13, 2021
The internet is undefeated… pic.twitter.com/OHqMU0I9fh
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 12, 2021
This is awesome! pic.twitter.com/kwqLj6FTsD
— doseofcurves (@doseofcurves) February 12, 2021
