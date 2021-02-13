9 funniest things people said about Ted Cruz’s so-called haircut

Pics

There are lots of questions people are asking of Ted Cruz right now. Like this one, for example.

So is Ted Cruz officially part of Trump’s legal team now? They will probably be paid the same amount. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 13, 2021

But for now we’re going to focus on just one: what is going on with his hair?

Possibly we should expect nothing less – or more – of the so-called Texas senator. But, seriously, look at it, highlighted by @abgutman on Twitter.

Expel Ted Cruz from the Senate over this haircut. pic.twitter.com/EP1Cz0PKif — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) February 12, 2021

It prompted no end of cutting comment, as you might imagine, and these 9 were particularly sharp.

1.

Sanctimony in the front, insurrection in the back https://t.co/n7qOwg0xY5 — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) February 12, 2021

2.

Rich people trying to cosplay as poor people again https://t.co/yexWEBnv4O — 🌽🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) February 12, 2021

3.

Corrupt in the front, a different kind of corrupt in the back — BillPotter (@BillPotterNM) February 12, 2021

4.

how is it even possible for his barber to hate him more than I do https://t.co/IlY9Pp0mFc — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 12, 2021

5.

Is he… is he trying to do his hair like Trump? https://t.co/SnLcJON40T — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 12, 2021

6.

Business up front, party down the back, Putin in the middle. https://t.co/RjOF181iF9 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 13, 2021

7.

Taking the Hot Pockets to his room so Mom can't nag him about the dang dirty laundry anymore. https://t.co/77GItncPeR — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 12, 2021

8.

Ted got the 2009 Eurotrash Dance Music Mohawk https://t.co/EDP5SehKpF — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) February 12, 2021

9.

Kudos to Ted, every time I see him I think he couldn’t possibly get more ridiculous and repulsive and the next time I see him he just goes right out and proves me wrong — ground truth nodule (@TruthNodule) February 12, 2021

But most tellingly, this.

12.

That haircut is so bad that it momentarily distracted me from the fact that he’s not wearing a mask. — ariel gordon (@ariel__gordon) February 12, 2021

And just in case you thought you’d seen it before.

Or maybe here.

King of the Hill ass fucking haircut, @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/xzA8E7NYOZ — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) February 13, 2021

Source Twitter @abgutman