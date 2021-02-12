This wrong number text exchange is an all-time classic of the genre

Pics

Wrong numbers are not as common as they once were for reasons that may or may not be obvious, and that makes it all the more surprising when you get a wrong number call or – and this is why we’re here – a misplaced text.

There are three things you can do with a wrong number text, and only one of them is the right one. You can ignore it, you can politely text back to point out they’ve got the wrong number, or you can have some fun with it.

And that’s what this person did with this exchange, shared by Redditor WhatTheFuckKanye. He really had some fun with it.

Oof.

‘”What kinda fucked shaves there leg just for a joke?” Props to you for being that kinda fucked.’ jtdusk

And it prompted this rather fabulous tale.

‘Once a woman gave some guy my phone number at a bar. I don’t think she expected it would be a working number.

He texted me a few times, and I repeatedly told him he had the wrong number and was not the woman he kept asking for. ‘He ended up calling me, and when I answered and told him as clear as I could that he had the wrong number, and to stop texting me. He hung up without saying anything, and a few minutes later texted me: ‘I called you but I think your dad answered.’ ‘I still don’t know what he was thinking to this day. I wish I still had that text chain saved because it was mystifying.’ scheatum

