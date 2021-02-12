Videos

‘What your email signature says about you’ will make you feel seen

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2021

The increase in workers doing their thing from home has led to the rise of Zoom, extended pet Christmas, and an avalanche of emails.

Comedian Ania Magliano has been looking at her messages and she’s come to a few funny – or worrying, depending on how you sign off – conclusions. She takes no prisoners.

@aniamagliano

if yours is Sent from my iPhone then…… 😤 ##Bossit2021 ##workingfromhome ##workingfromhomechallenges ##corporatelife ##9to5life ##comedy

♬ original sound – Ania Magliano

*Makes note to stop writing “Regards”*

When she shared the post to Twitter, it struck a chord …or possibly a nerve.

If you thought you’d escaped scrutiny – nope.

Source Ania Magliano Image Screengrab

