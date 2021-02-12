News

The UK’s quarantine hotel booking system crashed instantly – of course

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2021

In episode 5,497 of ‘Are You Sure Armando Aianucci Didn’t Write This?’, the system set up for booking into the quarantine hotel programme, which becomes compulsory on Monday, crashed within hours of its launch.

It was the icing on the cake of catastrophe that has characterised the project, from the moist sponge of it taking so long to implement …

to the leaky filling of failure to communicate with the hotels involved, right up until the last week.

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, vented.

She wasn’t the only one to have thoughts on the matter.

One funny tweeter, Not Andrea Jenkyns MP, had the gotcha version.

Other shambolic hotel chains are available – Shitannia, The Badisson and of course – Holiday Outt.

Source Sky News Image Christin Hume on Unsplash, Screengrab

