This mum tackling a suspect outside her home went viral because it’s quite the hit

Police dashcam footage captured the moment this mum took down a guy who she’d spotted acting suspiciously outside her home. And it went viral because it’s quite the hit.

Boom!

The approach was a little shaky but the tackle was fundamentally sound. Hit, wrap, drive! — Dan Magaha (@dgackey) February 11, 2021

Wrapped him up with some textbook form. — Tyler Iman (@Tyler_Iman) February 11, 2021

text book tackle. wrapped up, drove through the initial contact, chin on the chest…well done. — Truth Truther (@MattGoetten) February 11, 2021

I like how she straightens her shirt a bit first. — idle moments (@IBrokenBricksI) February 11, 2021

Having the jersey untucked is a uniform violation and a fine from the league. — Karyn Ellis (@KarynEllisSkip) February 11, 2021

She didn't lead with the head. Legal hit. — Gary 🇺🇸 🇨🇻 😷🎸🦞🐳🦋 (@gary135r) February 11, 2021

In short …

Give that woman an NFL contract! — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) February 11, 2021

