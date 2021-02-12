This mum tackling a suspect outside her home went viral because it’s quite the hit
Police dashcam footage captured the moment this mum took down a guy who she’d spotted acting suspiciously outside her home. And it went viral because it’s quite the hit.
Don’t mess with mama… pic.twitter.com/yF2hLcUMEx
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 11, 2021
Boom!
The approach was a little shaky but the tackle was fundamentally sound. Hit, wrap, drive!
— Dan Magaha (@dgackey) February 11, 2021
Wrapped him up with some textbook form.
— Tyler Iman (@Tyler_Iman) February 11, 2021
text book tackle. wrapped up, drove through the initial contact, chin on the chest…well done.
— Truth Truther (@MattGoetten) February 11, 2021
I like how she straightens her shirt a bit first.
— idle moments (@IBrokenBricksI) February 11, 2021
Having the jersey untucked is a uniform violation and a fine from the league.
— Karyn Ellis (@KarynEllisSkip) February 11, 2021
She didn't lead with the head. Legal hit.
— Gary 🇺🇸 🇨🇻 😷🎸🦞🐳🦋 (@gary135r) February 11, 2021
In short …
Give that woman an NFL contract!
— Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) February 11, 2021
Source @RexChapman @spicoli______
