There’s getting a name wrong – and then there’s this hilarious gaffe

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2021

Mental health campaigner Ben West shared a candid anecdote about a gaffe he discovered he’d made, and it had us laughing and cringing at the same time.

Here’s what happened.

@iambenwest

My confession 😳😅😂

♬ original sound – Ben West

He even added another apology.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

His hilarious confession went down just as well on Twitter, picking up reactions like these.

It reminded us of this unfortunate sign.

The actual translation of the Welsh part is “I am not in the office at the moment. Please send any work for translation.”

