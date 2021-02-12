Videos

The inventor of this macabre guitar has a few skeletons in his closet

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2021

Some people have a skeleton in their closet but one guitarist has his skeleton centre stage – in the form of an electric guitar.

The Floridian YouTuber, who goes by the name ‘Prince Midnight’, claims he created a macabre tribute to his late Uncle Filip, who tragically died in an accident in Greece at the tender age of 28.

According to Guitar World, Prince Midnight built the Filip Skelecaster, as he calls it, after repatriating his uncle’s remains several years after his burial, as he felt it was a fitting tribute to the man who introduced him to heavy metal.

It all depends where he’s put the jack socket, really.

Here’s Prince Midnight’s cover of a piece by Transylvanian Hunger Dark Throne, though we can’t help thinking that something by Bono might have been more appropriate.

Now, this is spinal tap, and it goes all the way up to el-heaven.

Jemaine Clement shared the story on Twitter.

Here are a couple of reactions.

However …’Prince Midnight’ bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain fellow-Floridian prankster, who goes by the name of Odilon Ozare, when he’s displaying the world’s longest acrylic nails …

or masquerading as the designer of the world’s tallest hat …

But he’s called Justin Arnold, when he’s supposedly snapping photos of two-headed alligators.

It could be coincidence that three men in Florida with the same face have all made the news for odd reasons, but if it’s all one guy, we take our hat off to him for the sheer effort behind the pranks.

And it’s a very tall hat.

This “government letter” about extra school is some next-level kid pranking

Source Christopher Spata

