The inventor of this macabre guitar has a few skeletons in his closet

Some people have a skeleton in their closet but one guitarist has his skeleton centre stage – in the form of an electric guitar.

The Floridian YouTuber, who goes by the name ‘Prince Midnight’, claims he created a macabre tribute to his late Uncle Filip, who tragically died in an accident in Greece at the tender age of 28.

Almost finished building a guitar with my uncle Filip’s remains. May he NEVER Rest In Peace! Metal head in life and death! pic.twitter.com/QpzTWZybNr — Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx) February 7, 2021

According to Guitar World, Prince Midnight built the Filip Skelecaster, as he calls it, after repatriating his uncle’s remains several years after his burial, as he felt it was a fitting tribute to the man who introduced him to heavy metal.

It all depends where he’s put the jack socket, really.

Here’s Prince Midnight’s cover of a piece by Transylvanian Hunger Dark Throne, though we can’t help thinking that something by Bono might have been more appropriate.

Now, this is spinal tap, and it goes all the way up to el-heaven.

Jemaine Clement shared the story on Twitter.

Man builds guitar out of his dead uncle’s skeleton, uses it to play black metal https://t.co/i5nWgIU32n — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) February 11, 2021

Here are a couple of reactions.

New death goal: become metal guitar. (Yes I have death goals just like I have life goals. I think it's important to have things to look forward to.) https://t.co/tq9LwOHKEc — Blake (@blkpllmn) February 11, 2021

That is both super fucked and totally awesome. https://t.co/G0tWgcxzVT — Carnage Asada (@cinerina) February 11, 2021

However …’Prince Midnight’ bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain fellow-Floridian prankster, who goes by the name of Odilon Ozare, when he’s displaying the world’s longest acrylic nails …

or masquerading as the designer of the world’s tallest hat …

Worst part of social distance is that I can’t get carried around everywhere by this rascal! This is a photo of me being carried to the hardware store. pic.twitter.com/QZsu6mSdMN — Odilon Ozare (@Odilonozare) April 27, 2020

But he’s called Justin Arnold, when he’s supposedly snapping photos of two-headed alligators.

It could be coincidence that three men in Florida with the same face have all made the news for odd reasons, but if it’s all one guy, we take our hat off to him for the sheer effort behind the pranks.

And it’s a very tall hat.

