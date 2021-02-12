The 25 funniest tweets of the week

Popular

You owe it to yourself to step away from the news channel and give your blood pressure a chance to return to normal, and there’s no better way to do it – online, at least – than by having a laugh.

These 25 funny tweets can help with that.

1.

Today I walked to my kitchen and had leftover pizza for breakfast. Follow me for more health tips! — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 7, 2021

2.

This is not fake news. https://t.co/BLqur5ten4 — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) February 6, 2021

3.

So glad they’ve introduced these new ‘slicing tomatoes’ so I can finally stop having to pull tomatoes apart with my fists pic.twitter.com/0cYMQfmkdQ — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) February 11, 2021

4.

Big Bird has forward facing eyes suggesting he is a predator. — marina 🕊 ☭ (@marinadove_) February 6, 2021

5.

10 years ago I was the 8th busiest burger van in Dundee. After a decade of work, listening to the punters, menu experimentation, spatula practice, meditation, positive mental attitude (PMA), fearless self-reflection, daring to dream, and two deaths, I am up to 6th. Never give up. — Bob Servant (@bobservant) February 7, 2021

6.

i would eat every single meal out of a bowl if i could plates are extremely overrated and that’s my opinion!! — sydney battle (@SydneyBattle) February 7, 2021

7.

Also thinking of getting a pet onion. pic.twitter.com/HSKN1G0XE0 — Hippolyta Loudbasket (@Loudbasket) February 7, 2021

8.

There should be a reverse super bowl with the shittiest teams of the season and the one that loses wins worst team of the year — alicia (@nerdjpg) February 7, 2021

9.

The british museum after we Decolonise it pic.twitter.com/ySpyI2GN64 — Róisín (@roisinminh) February 7, 2021

10.

Saying someone’s breath stinks is the best comeback ever. Doesn’t matter if it ain’t true, i’ve won. — Harry Pinero (@harrypinero) February 8, 2021

11.

He-Man studied astronomy at university and left with a Masters in the Universe. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 9, 2021

12.