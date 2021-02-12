Celebrity

The latest winner of our slightly more than occasional series, comeback of the week, comes this.

It was the news this week that actor, writer and much else besides Mindy Kaling has been cast in the new animated Scooby Doo prequel series, Velma.

And one Twitter troll wasn’t happy about it so decided to do this and her comeback was 10/10.

A glorious three acts. pic.twitter.com/gQQrXzw2aT — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) February 10, 2021

And here they are in close-up.

BOOM!

Kaling played Kelly Kapoor in The Office and will also be an executive producer on the new Scooby Doo series. Here are just a few of the responses her comeback prompted.

the ultimate comeback — Pavan Gill (@pavandeepgill) February 10, 2021

My goodness was there anything left of the tweeter bar smoking boots? — Mannyinnorniron (@mannyinnorniron) February 11, 2021

Velma will have no issues solving this murder! — Need that #Treaty (@Thesismis) February 10, 2021

To conclude …

Mindy Kaling shows you what a mic drop looks like pic.twitter.com/z34kWpgwCO — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2021

READ MORE

17 glorious takedowns of people who thought they were being clever (but really weren’t)

Source Twitter @mindykaling @darrenrichman