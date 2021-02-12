All the Earth’s Covid particles would fit in a Coke can – the 9 funniest responses
If you wondered how it was that Boris Johnson claims to have been following the science, yet has had such a disastrous result, it could be that he was following the scientists who have been busy calculating this –
Is that what they mean by viral marketing?
1.
Well don’t open it, you idiots! https://t.co/BNXk5PpjI9
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 11, 2021
2.
right so catch it and throw the can in the sea??? https://t.co/QXMJhhmzPD
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 11, 2021
3.
Pepsi should just run with this https://t.co/jrsTm0pPc3
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 11, 2021
4.
I crack open a cold one and chug the entirety of covid, my body melts into molten slag as I'm cheered as an international hero https://t.co/Hxwhb5KIzj
— Au'Ren (@ForgivenLeyLine) February 11, 2021
5.
guy on Pepsi comms team breathes a sigh of relief https://t.co/AhMqkkAgJI
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 11, 2021
6.
Amazing art direction on this because I want to drink the covid coke SO badly https://t.co/Tcu7gKwSa5
— Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) February 11, 2021
7.
Yeah, Pepsi's fine actually https://t.co/D3UKDWnnEu
— tom jamieson (@jamiesont) February 11, 2021
8.
Did Pepsi write this? https://t.co/yY6uSHtIJV
— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 11, 2021
9.
Seems difficult, but sure, give it a shot. https://t.co/pGVzABjNEO
— Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) February 11, 2021
It’s not quite the PR win you might think for Pepsi, because this happened –
SERVER: We have Coke, but it's just one can and it has all the world's COVID-19 in it. Is Pepsi OK?
ME: No. https://t.co/qKsGy4faHd
— Stu (@RandBallsStu) February 12, 2021
Source New York Post Image Mae Mu and CDC on Unsplash
