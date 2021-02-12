All the Earth’s Covid particles would fit in a Coke can – the 9 funniest responses

Twitter

If you wondered how it was that Boris Johnson claims to have been following the science, yet has had such a disastrous result, it could be that he was following the scientists who have been busy calculating this –

Is that what they mean by viral marketing?

1.

Well don’t open it, you idiots! https://t.co/BNXk5PpjI9 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 11, 2021

2.

right so catch it and throw the can in the sea??? https://t.co/QXMJhhmzPD — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 11, 2021

3.

Pepsi should just run with this https://t.co/jrsTm0pPc3 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 11, 2021

4.

I crack open a cold one and chug the entirety of covid, my body melts into molten slag as I'm cheered as an international hero https://t.co/Hxwhb5KIzj — Au'Ren (@ForgivenLeyLine) February 11, 2021

5.

guy on Pepsi comms team breathes a sigh of relief https://t.co/AhMqkkAgJI — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 11, 2021

6.

Amazing art direction on this because I want to drink the covid coke SO badly https://t.co/Tcu7gKwSa5 — Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) February 11, 2021

7.

8.

Did Pepsi write this? https://t.co/yY6uSHtIJV — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 11, 2021

9.

Seems difficult, but sure, give it a shot. https://t.co/pGVzABjNEO — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) February 11, 2021

It’s not quite the PR win you might think for Pepsi, because this happened –

SERVER: We have Coke, but it's just one can and it has all the world's COVID-19 in it. Is Pepsi OK? ME: No. https://t.co/qKsGy4faHd — Stu (@RandBallsStu) February 12, 2021

