The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance had one truly memeable moment – 17 funny favourites

Popular

Singer Abel Tesfaye, more commonly known as The Weeknd, was one of the main attractions of this year’s Super Bowl entertainment, and his performance was unforgettable, especially this brief surreal detour.

It was also, it turns out, highly relatable, because it got the full meme treatment from Twitter.

We gathered some favourites.

1.

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

2.

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

3.

when you're reading an interesting tweet and then the page refreshes and you try to find it again pic.twitter.com/IWjjYxghoh — joe (@mutablejoe) February 9, 2021

4.

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

5.

Me trying to find answers after watching a Wandavision episode each Friday #WandaVision

pic.twitter.com/LrsheLjaBv — Nick Brkovich (@NickBrkovich) February 8, 2021

6.

me running to take the chicken out the freezer when i hear my mom pull up #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nDuBB1jDHY — kayla janae (@theychosekayla) February 8, 2021

7.

Me hunting on my laptop for a funny fact we did on Horrible Histories 7 years ago pic.twitter.com/lLKWciUss6 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2021

8.

Me trying to find the one tab I need out of the 73 I have open https://t.co/x5LK6FJnxU — Mrs. Hicknell (@hicknell) February 9, 2021

9.