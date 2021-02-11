Life

This lovely old tale of a teacher who wore the same outfit for his entire career has just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by Bmchris44 who said: ‘The Moustache Chronicles’.

It’s Texas gym teacher Dale Irby, who first went viral back in 2013 for his commitment to the cause.

Back then he said it all started by accident after he noticed he wore the same outfit on picture day two years in a row. His wife dared him to do it again and, well, here we are.

And these are our favourite things people said after the story went viral all over again on Reddit.

‘He is a legend!’ CEO_of_StUpIdItY ‘Kudos for still fitting into the same shirt for 40 years. An accomplished in its own right.’ weekend-guitarist ‘Yep. From the article: “Uh, yeah, if I suck it in a little,” he confessed.’ JeremyStein ‘That 3rd row, 7th column pic though. A total bae compared to every other pic.’ PlatypusOfWallStreet

Source Reddit u/Bmchris44