People love this video of a panda who simply won’t leave this guy alone
To be filed under ‘if you only watch one panda video this week’ comes this, a video which has so far been watched more than 2 million times and counting …
I want this job.. pic.twitter.com/OzPJUtcAJd
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 9, 2021
Awwww!
And it gets even better when you do this.
This needs the Benny Hill theme.. 😏 pic.twitter.com/FA3EZtKKEl
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 10, 2021
And just a few of the thing people were saying about it.
I'd get nothing done. Would be sitting down hugging the lil fella
— Riana Crisca (@AdrianaCrisca) February 9, 2021
They way it rolled off that low deck to get back to him had me… rolling. 🤣
— DBJenkins402 (@jenkins402) February 10, 2021
I would buy him and start planting bamboo in my backyard tonight
— V͎O͎I͎Z͎E͎ ͎O͎F͎ ͎R͎E͎A͎Z͎O͎N͎ (@Voize_of_Reazon) February 10, 2021
When you're trying to work from home and your kid wants to play 🤣
— AJ (@MCLOVIN83) February 10, 2021
Someone needs some love! Bless their little heart!
— HeatherFlemmo73 (@Heatherflemmo73) February 9, 2021
If there was a Panda Channel on prime cable, I would pay at least $16.99 a month and watch 2 to 3 hours a day.
— Pink Flamingo (@PFlamingoPiz) February 10, 2021
Oooo! I could watch this over and over and over!!!!
— linda kristine (@lindakris99) February 9, 2021
In short …
You need this tonight. https://t.co/oEsJ9LbTs2
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 10, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
