People love this video of a panda who simply won’t leave this guy alone

Animals

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one panda video this week’ comes this, a video which has so far been watched more than 2 million times and counting …

Awwww!

And it gets even better when you do this.

This needs the Benny Hill theme.. 😏 pic.twitter.com/FA3EZtKKEl — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 10, 2021

And just a few of the thing people were saying about it.

I'd get nothing done. Would be sitting down hugging the lil fella — Riana Crisca (@AdrianaCrisca) February 9, 2021

They way it rolled off that low deck to get back to him had me… rolling. 🤣 — DBJenkins402 (@jenkins402) February 10, 2021

I would buy him and start planting bamboo in my backyard tonight — V͎O͎I͎Z͎E͎ ͎O͎F͎ ͎R͎E͎A͎Z͎O͎N͎ (@Voize_of_Reazon) February 10, 2021

When you're trying to work from home and your kid wants to play 🤣 — AJ (@MCLOVIN83) February 10, 2021

Someone needs some love! Bless their little heart! — HeatherFlemmo73 (@Heatherflemmo73) February 9, 2021

If there was a Panda Channel on prime cable, I would pay at least $16.99 a month and watch 2 to 3 hours a day. — Pink Flamingo (@PFlamingoPiz) February 10, 2021

Oooo! I could watch this over and over and over!!!! — linda kristine (@lindakris99) February 9, 2021

In short …

You need this tonight. https://t.co/oEsJ9LbTs2 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 10, 2021

READ MORE

What this cat gets up to in the bedroom at night is a hilarious 15-second watch

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_