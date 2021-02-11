News

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s been talking Weetabix, baked beans and ‘nanny’s homemade marmalade’ – only 4 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated February 11th, 2021

You’ll probably remember how Weetabix caused a bit of a kerfuffle earlier this week when it suggested on Twitter that people might like to enjoy the breakfast cereal with baked beans.

It prompted no end of responses and was a very welcome distraction from everything else going on right now.

But not worthy, surely, of a debate in the House of Commons? Think again, after the issue was raised by Conservative MP Philip Hollobone (no, us neither).

And Jacob Rees-Mogg was only too happy to join in, obviously. What larks!

And these are the only four responses you need (the last one’s a bit NSFW, just in case).

We liked this one too.

Not sure if this is related, or just evergreen.

In (very) short …

READ MORE

Everyone mocked Weetabix for this baked beans ‘twist’ but the NHS nailed it best

Source Twitter @BBCPolitics

More from the Poke