Jacob Rees-Mogg’s been talking Weetabix, baked beans and ‘nanny’s homemade marmalade’ – only 4 responses you need

News

You’ll probably remember how Weetabix caused a bit of a kerfuffle earlier this week when it suggested on Twitter that people might like to enjoy the breakfast cereal with baked beans.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there’s Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

It prompted no end of responses and was a very welcome distraction from everything else going on right now.

But not worthy, surely, of a debate in the House of Commons? Think again, after the issue was raised by Conservative MP Philip Hollobone (no, us neither).

And Jacob Rees-Mogg was only too happy to join in, obviously. What larks!

Weetabix with baked beans: a debate “more divisive than Brexit”? Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg calls the combo “utterly disgusting” instead preferring “nanny’s homemade marmalade on toast” https://t.co/tKukXyb0Ol pic.twitter.com/hikUhtTYuE — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 11, 2021

And these are the only four responses you need (the last one’s a bit NSFW, just in case).

Over a hundred thousand people dead, Brexit chaos, unemployment spiralling up and Jacob Rees-Mogg and the aptly named Phllip Hollobone choose to debate weetabix, marmalade and nanny in parliament https://t.co/BwiLwU3txQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 11, 2021

The absolute horror of every second of this. https://t.co/8gTRzFU2hb — Jamie East (@jamieeast) February 11, 2021

Because it’s normal for a nearly 50 year old man to have a nanny. 🙄 — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) February 11, 2021

We liked this one too.

They were pretending to be over 50 at the age of 12, and now they're over 50, they're pretending to be six. https://t.co/NexhGTcKII — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) February 11, 2021

Not sure if this is related, or just evergreen.

I have no greater wish in this world than for Jacob Rees-Mogg to be left suddenly bankrupt and destitute. — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) February 11, 2021

In (very) short …

READ MORE

Everyone mocked Weetabix for this baked beans ‘twist’ but the NHS nailed it best

Source Twitter @BBCPolitics