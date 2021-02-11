The jury’s out on whether this homemade smoke detector is a work of genius – or not

Pics

One Facebook user demonstrated the true meaning of thinking outside the box after his smoke alarm broke.

Look upon Alex Behrends‘ creation and wonder.

He wrote

“Smoke detector broke so if i hear this bad boy popping in the middle of the night it’s time to leave.”

Commenters thought it was brilliant.

oh my god i love this

Joe Gourdin

Also makes for a great air freshener

John Edwin Harris

Genius

Jennifer Elizabeth

WHERE THE MONEY RESIDE on Twitter wasn’t so sure.

Wtf is wrong w/ people on Facebook?! pic.twitter.com/Oh8wvjMve6 — WHERE THE MONEY RESIDE (@LocdWithNessa) February 8, 2021

The reactions to the viral tweet were a little more mixed.

absolutely nothing. this is real innovation people https://t.co/cEL4wH67o1 — brick (@fortybrickn2) February 9, 2021

I'd mess around and dream I'm in a burning movie theater. https://t.co/Q1tFBd696m — Ace of Blaze (@RHPiper_) February 8, 2021

All he’s gonna hear in the middle of the night: pic.twitter.com/ANJlqgdmqO — Brandon Hilliard (@BjHilliardJr) February 8, 2021

All the uncooked kernels popping on you, while you’re trying to stop drop and roll — Zack (@DocWatson709) February 8, 2021

Finally – you can’t do this with a real smoke detector.

Grab that bag on the way out too so you got something to snack on while you watch all your shit burn to the ground — Josh Eacret ❂ (@JoshauaDavid) February 8, 2021

On the other hand – they actually work.

Source Alex Behrends Image Alex Behrends, Mafik Olamide on Pexels