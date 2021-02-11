The jury’s out on whether this homemade smoke detector is a work of genius – or not
One Facebook user demonstrated the true meaning of thinking outside the box after his smoke alarm broke.
Look upon Alex Behrends‘ creation and wonder.
He wrote
“Smoke detector broke so if i hear this bad boy popping in the middle of the night it’s time to leave.”
Commenters thought it was brilliant.
oh my god i love this
Joe Gourdin
Also makes for a great air freshener
John Edwin Harris
Genius
Jennifer Elizabeth
WHERE THE MONEY RESIDE on Twitter wasn’t so sure.
Wtf is wrong w/ people on Facebook?! pic.twitter.com/Oh8wvjMve6
— WHERE THE MONEY RESIDE (@LocdWithNessa) February 8, 2021
The reactions to the viral tweet were a little more mixed.
absolutely nothing. this is real innovation people https://t.co/cEL4wH67o1
— brick (@fortybrickn2) February 9, 2021
Wtf that gonna do? pic.twitter.com/XUqSNtswBc
— (@thequeeniskay) February 8, 2021
I'd mess around and dream I'm in a burning movie theater. https://t.co/Q1tFBd696m
— Ace of Blaze (@RHPiper_) February 8, 2021
All he’s gonna hear in the middle of the night: pic.twitter.com/ANJlqgdmqO
— Brandon Hilliard (@BjHilliardJr) February 8, 2021
All the uncooked kernels popping on you, while you’re trying to stop drop and roll
— Zack (@DocWatson709) February 8, 2021
Finally – you can’t do this with a real smoke detector.
Grab that bag on the way out too so you got something to snack on while you watch all your shit burn to the ground
— Josh Eacret ❂ (@JoshauaDavid) February 8, 2021
On the other hand – they actually work.
