The jury’s out on whether this homemade smoke detector is a work of genius – or not

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2021

One Facebook user demonstrated the true meaning of thinking outside the box after his smoke alarm broke.

Look upon Alex Behrends‘ creation and wonder.

He wrote

“Smoke detector broke so if i hear this bad boy popping in the middle of the night it’s time to leave.”

Macgyver Approved GIF from Macgyverapproved GIFs

Commenters thought it was brilliant.

oh my god i love this
Joe Gourdin

Also makes for a great air freshener
John Edwin Harris

Genius
Jennifer Elizabeth

WHERE THE MONEY RESIDE on Twitter wasn’t so sure.

The reactions to the viral tweet were a little more mixed.

Finally – you can’t do this with a real smoke detector.

On the other hand – they actually work.

