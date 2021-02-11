Simply 15 of our favourite funny tweets about pandemic life

Twitter

It’s more than a year since the public began to realise that Covid wasn’t kidding and we’re expecting the government to at least partially close the borders aaaaaany second now. Or next week.

Twitter was a bit quicker off the mark, and has been keeping us entertained through the toilet-roll hoarding, the ‘happy birthday’ handwashing, and all the celebrity anti-mask facepalm moments.

Happily, the funny tweeters are still going strong, and these are some favourite posts we’ve seen recently.

Enjoy!

1.

2.

Today we mark the first anniversary of when it was obvious Johnson should have done something. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) February 11, 2021

3.

Matt Hancock today: "All viruses mutate over time"

Dido Harding last week: "What's a virus?"#DailyBriefing#DowningStreetBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 8, 2021

4.

Just spent an hour on the tube wearing a mask. Strange, I didn't feel de-humanised, enslaved or controlled.

I think that's because those claims are bollocks. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 8, 2021

5.

Marcus Rashford is the only footballer without immaculate hair atm and I can only assume the Daily Mail are tailing everyone who owns clippers within a 5 mile radius of his house — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) February 7, 2021

6.

And you thought clapping was bad: pic.twitter.com/E9uTqa9ax3 — Frank Clyde Lamar (@LumberjackLamar) February 10, 2021

7.

When Boris unveils his 'roadmap', can somebody wrap his sandwiches with it and hand it back to him? — Dan Gasser (@DanGasser) February 11, 2021

8.