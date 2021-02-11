Videos

‘Every online recipe ever written’ is funny because it’s true

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2021

Cookery books are experiencing something of a sales boom, despite the poor state of the economy, and the talented Jayne Sharp might just have revealed the reason why.

It’s funny because it’s true.

Of course, it’s worth trawling through all that for the beans recipe. In your face, Heston Blumenthal.

You can find Jayne’s funny posts over on Instagram, as well as on Twitter. Follow her to make sure you don’t miss any comedy gold.

