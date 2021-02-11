‘Every online recipe ever written’ is funny because it’s true

Videos

Cookery books are experiencing something of a sales boom, despite the poor state of the economy, and the talented Jayne Sharp might just have revealed the reason why.

Every online recipe ever written. pic.twitter.com/PIJDLB27ex — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) February 5, 2021

It’s funny because it’s true.

The most accurate tweet ever posted. https://t.co/BsTUsb9NLr — Jason (@NickMotown) February 9, 2021

Omg this!! Am forever scrolling through online recipes to get to the bloody recipe 😄 https://t.co/SB8EPgCpFF — Satty Kalkat (@Satty_Kalkat) February 5, 2021

Of course, it’s worth trawling through all that for the beans recipe. In your face, Heston Blumenthal.

You can find Jayne’s funny posts over on Instagram, as well as on Twitter. Follow her to make sure you don’t miss any comedy gold.

