The Downing Street coronavirus briefing – but with added brutal honesty

On Wednesday, we were treated to yet another Downing Street coronavirus briefing.

Boris Johnson boasted about the success of the vaccine rollout, contradicted Matt Hancock on holidays, and batted aside questions about plans to have a longer prison sentence for lying about travel than for illegally carrying a loaded shotgun.

If you missed it – or watched it and didn’t have a clue what was going on – it’s your lucky day, because Larry and Paul have recreated everything you need to know, but with added brutal honesty.

I’m as shocked as anyone that something that this government is involved in isn’t a total disaster.

You’ll never get that kind of self-awareness in the real briefings.

Tweeters appreciated the clarification.

These are consistently excellent, worth following and devouring the RealDailyBriefings as soon as they come out. https://t.co/5ZyvZZDmrx — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) February 10, 2021

The sting in these proper daily briefings is as deadly accurate and sharp as a narwhal with a freshly-sharpened tusk dipped in lemon juice aiming right for your arse. Yes, that sharp.#narwhal #arse #lemonjuicecut #ToryBrexit — Helen Townsend (@HelenTBrams) February 11, 2021

Actually snorted at this one… you guys are brilliant! 🎉 https://t.co/v43ROK4C0y — 🤷🏻‍♀️Elsie🤷🏻‍♀️ (@GinTeaAndOCD) February 10, 2021

Spot on, I now cannot watch the real briefing!! https://t.co/OwHUnujDlo — Steve Green (@centurion_steve) February 10, 2021

Larry and Paul might have started something.

Tbh I'm considering beginning all my future team meetings with the phrase "emotionless greeting". — Tim Stoker (@MrStokerino) February 10, 2021

Orwellian nod.

