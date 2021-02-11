Videos

The Downing Street coronavirus briefing – but with added brutal honesty

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 11th, 2021

On Wednesday, we were treated to yet another Downing Street coronavirus briefing.

Boris Johnson boasted about the success of the vaccine rollout, contradicted Matt Hancock on holidays, and batted aside questions about plans to have a longer prison sentence for lying about travel than for illegally carrying a loaded shotgun.

If you missed it – or watched it and didn’t have a clue what was going on – it’s your lucky day, because Larry and Paul have recreated everything you need to know, but with added brutal honesty.

I’m as shocked as anyone that something that this government is involved in isn’t a total disaster.

You’ll never get that kind of self-awareness in the real briefings.

Tweeters appreciated the clarification.

Larry and Paul might have started something.

Orwellian nod.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab

