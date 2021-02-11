Brexiter Kate Hoey is unhappy with the effects of Brexit on Northern Ireland – 11 exploding irony meters

News

Despite voting to remain in the EU, Northern Ireland had to leave along with the rest of the UK, bringing difficulties peculiar to the country.

As the only part of the UK with a land border with the EU, it would – under most circumstances – have had to erect a border between itself and the Republic of Ireland, but that would have been too reminiscent of the bad old days of what is described with world-class understatement as “The Troubles”.

As a compromise, a regulatory border exists between Great Britain and Northern Ireland – effectively a border in the sea – creating additional red tape for certain goods to move in or out – and much resentment.

Enter stage left, Kate Hoey – former Labour MP, current Peer of the Realm and one of the most vocal Brexiters of the Leave campaign.

"No one is speaking up for Northern Ireland." Baroness Kate Hoey says the Northern Ireland Protocol "has to be looked at" as it is causing "huge delays" to deliveries travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Latest politics news: https://t.co/wchdxaUQLq pic.twitter.com/BzMkg8bybi — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 10, 2021

tl;dr – This isn’t the Brexit I ordered. Bring me a fresh one – and I want to speak to your manager.

Tweeters had some thoughts on her intervention – not least that she might be in a glass house, lobbing stones all over the place.

few people have owned themselves as comprehensively as Kate Hoey pic.twitter.com/HUFNtwUu4O — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 10, 2021

Here are some more unconvinced responses.

1.

Kate Hoey 2016: "Brexit won't hurt Northern Ireland at all"

Kate Hoey 2021: "Northern Ireland is in chaos – whose stupid idea was Brexit?" pic.twitter.com/5A6Twm5SLe — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 10, 2021

2.

Northern Ireland spoke up for itself. It voted against Lady Hoey's Brexit https://t.co/dwQCi0cMYs — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 10, 2021

3.

Is this the same Kate Hoey who in 2018 suggested the Good Friday Agreement should be scrapped? https://t.co/gGzV8gKwvN — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) February 10, 2021

4.

Sorry? And you are surprised by this? You actually promoted leaving the EU and this was always going to be a consequence. https://t.co/M1Z4UmTrnE — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 10, 2021

5.

Kate Hoey says nobody is speaking up for Northern Ireland. This is untrue. The political parties there that backed remain have been doing that all along. Kate, instead, took boat rides with nationalist Nigel Farage. — Simon Bye 🎪🔶 (@UB5simon) February 10, 2021

6.

Kate Hoey says that nobody is sticking up for Northern Ireland. I don’t think Kate Hoey is the best representative for Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/diNZ9Vky0E — James Cromarty (@Dave8001) February 10, 2021

7.

Well well well, if it isn't the consequences of my actions. https://t.co/KTZw6ZAKxe — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 10, 2021

8.

I feel like…this is *a bit*… somewhat… just like… maybe…your fault Kate. https://t.co/3vCpcLfrXy — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 10, 2021

9.

Me: If you set fire to your legs, your legs will be on fire. Kate Hoey: Why are my legs on fire? I should be able to set fire to my legs without my legs burning. Why didn't anybody tell me this? I want to set fire to my legs, but some other legs in France to actually burn. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 10, 2021

10.

The eternally dreadful Kate Hoey, essentially playing the role of a serial arsonist who is suddenly furious to discover that burning down a building renders it useless. https://t.co/AQxRj7eLuM — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) February 10, 2021

11.

"My Brexit appears to have ruined Northern Ireland" crows Kate Hoey "I am just a girl standing in front of a camera asking you to blame the EU instead" — James Smith (@pramkzone) February 10, 2021

Writer Nick Tolhurst had a suggestion for the baroness.

I'd just like to place on record my thanks to Kate Hoey for bringing up the subject of the utter chaos that's happening to Northern Ireland now due to Brexit. I urge Baroness Hoey to not rest until she has identified the people behind this disaster and names & shames them. https://t.co/ImIVf0fSlh — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) February 10, 2021

READ MORE

Kate Hoey said it’s not a ‘no deal’ Brexit just a ‘different kind of deal’ – 11 very funny takedowns

Source Sky News Image Screengrab