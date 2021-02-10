‘What’s a widely known fact that blows the mind of people who don’t know it?’ 23 favourites

Twitter

Here’s a rather lovely thing that was started by historian, author and presenter Greg Jenner over on Twitter.

It all began when that side-by-side comparison of two Disney films you might have seen went viral because so many people didn’t know about it.

I’m so confused right now. pic.twitter.com/gnAExj9bin — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) February 6, 2021

Greg thought more people would have known about it already …

I thought everyone knew this already? https://t.co/9sbY2cAEnn — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 7, 2021

… and it got him thinking.

It’s always so interesting to see what people do and don’t know. Part of the problem with the massive splintering of media channels into a bazillion places is not everyone sees the same things anymore — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 7, 2021

So he asked this.

Here’s an impossible-to-answer-but-fun-to-ask thought experiment, what’s the most widely-known fact which will blow the minds of people who don’t know it? I’ll start the bidding low with The Beatles is a pun on ‘Beat combo’ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 7, 2021

And we’re glad he did because it prompted lots of people to get in touch with facts that were almost all entirely mind-blowing.

How many of them qualify as also ‘widely known’, well, you be the judge. But it makes for a very interesting thread …

1.

I forward that the arrow on the fuel indicator shows which side the fuel cap is on. pic.twitter.com/ciohxVd7Dx — Bethany Black ️‍⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) February 7, 2021

2.

The name Chubby Checker being a spoof of Fats Domino. I know that blows people’s minds as I posted it here once before and my mentions went crazy! — Royston (@roystoncartoons) February 7, 2021

3.

A second is called a second as it’s the second division of the hour by 60. The first being the minute, of course. — Ross Mac (@GestyNod) February 7, 2021

4.

I’m going pufferfish aren’t inflated like a balloon https://t.co/HSgVx4iwb7 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 7, 2021

5.

One 18” pizza contains more pizza than two 12” pizzas. — Stuart Moffatt (@StuMoff) February 7, 2021

6.

Thought “Hans Zimmer wrote the theme tune to Going for Gold” was very well-known by now but it still seems to blow people’s minds. — (@blakeconnolly) February 7, 2021

7.

When a boxing referee shouts “seconds out” he’s not calling time on the break between rounds but instructing the cornermen to get out of the ring. — EdH73 (@EdH73) February 7, 2021

8.

My fave is a historical one – we live closer in time to the life of Cleopatra than Cleopatra was to the building of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Egypt is ooooold. — The Church Mouse (@thechurchmouse) February 7, 2021

9.

These are my faves too. Humans are closer in time to the T-Rex than the T-Rex was to the stegosaurus. (Oh, & quirky geography ones too. Hamburg is further north than Liverpool; Edinburgh is further west than Bristol; the pacific ocean is at the eastern end of the Panana canal) — Darren Sugg (@DarrenSugg1) February 7, 2021

10.

Salvador Dali designed the Chupa Chups lolly wrapper logo. — Anthony James (@Gruffsdad) February 7, 2021

11.

Oranges were originally Green and the word meant the tree not the fruit. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) February 7, 2021

