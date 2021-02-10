What this cat gets up to in the bedroom at night is a hilarious 15-second watch
This fabulous video of a cat and what it gets up to in its owners’ bedroom at night is a very funny watch.
It was posted on Twitter by @ and went viral after t was shared by @CUMZAS (and lots of other people besides).
I CANT STOP LAUGHJNG AT THIS IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/YoDJ8knPLx
— Harry ⅓ (@CUMZAS) February 8, 2021
15 seconds very well spent.
Did they film Paranormal Activity by just editing a regular cat out of the footage?😂
— Elliot Adams 💀📚🏴 (@ElvishCostello) February 9, 2021
how the FUCK did it climb the door and i cant even get out of bed
— noyz | carlz ♡ (@kghnchu) February 8, 2021
Purranormal Activity.
— $ADA$$ (@MillenialNut) February 9, 2021
Damn, better than mine. “Paranormal Cativity”
— Tabletopia 🎲 (@TabletopiaGames) February 9, 2021
The peep into the camera is what did it for me. Funny
— Going about my business (@TheRealABOne) February 9, 2021
To conclude, this.
Stop bad mouthing cats in the quotes they might be little shits but I love them <\3
— Harry ⅓ (@CUMZAS) February 9, 2021
Source @Blandy_Beavers
