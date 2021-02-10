What this cat gets up to in the bedroom at night is a hilarious 15-second watch

Animals

This fabulous video of a cat and what it gets up to in its owners’ bedroom at night is a very funny watch.

It was posted on Twitter by @ and went viral after t was shared by @CUMZAS (and lots of other people besides).

I CANT STOP LAUGHJNG AT THIS IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/YoDJ8knPLx — Harry ⅓ (@CUMZAS) February 8, 2021

15 seconds very well spent.

Did they film Paranormal Activity by just editing a regular cat out of the footage?😂 — Elliot Adams 💀📚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ElvishCostello) February 9, 2021

how the FUCK did it climb the door and i cant even get out of bed — noyz | carlz ♡ (@kghnchu) February 8, 2021

Damn, better than mine. “Paranormal Cativity” — Tabletopia 🎲 (@TabletopiaGames) February 9, 2021

The peep into the camera is what did it for me. Funny — Going about my business (@TheRealABOne) February 9, 2021

To conclude, this.

Stop bad mouthing cats in the quotes they might be little shits but I love them <\3 — Harry ⅓ (@CUMZAS) February 9, 2021

Source @Blandy_Beavers