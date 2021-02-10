News

Trump’s impeachment defence team is so bad it’s like performance art – 16 stinging takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2021

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump has begun, seeing the former president accused of incitement of insurrection, relating to the rioting at the Capitol Building on the 6th of January.

Trump has refused to attend …

And if ordered to appear, wants presidential perks.

Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager of the team of nine presenting the case against Trump, opened with a harrowing thirteen-minute video of footage of the riot, combined with clips of Trump’s words on the day, both spoken and tweeted.

Having failed to get the trial thrown out on the grounds of being unconstitutional, it was left to defence lawyers, Bruce Castor Jr and David Schoen to outline their arguments.

Here’s are a few snippets, to give you a sense of it.

As Aaron Rupar asked …what is going on?

We’re none the wiser. If you want to know how good an impression the lawyers made, check out these reactions from Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

