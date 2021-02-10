Life

This very funny guide to ‘Montreal’s deadliest icicles’ is a proper eye-opener

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2021

It’s always a bit of a ‘wow’ moment to find a proper big icicle when you’re out and about. But we’ve never come across them this big, as featured in a TikTok video about the ‘deadliest icicles’ in Montreal, Canada.

It went wildly viral because it’s a very funny watch and a proper eye opener.

We’ve never found one even as big as the smallest one featured there. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

This restaurant’s blistering takedown of a covidiot’s one-star review is one for the ages

Source TikTok @maryzemusic Twitter @maryzemusic

More from the Poke