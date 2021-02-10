This very funny guide to ‘Montreal’s deadliest icicles’ is a proper eye-opener
It’s always a bit of a ‘wow’ moment to find a proper big icicle when you’re out and about. But we’ve never come across them this big, as featured in a TikTok video about the ‘deadliest icicles’ in Montreal, Canada.
It went wildly viral because it’s a very funny watch and a proper eye opener.
My favourite new tiktok series pic.twitter.com/bUvu1PFikK
— Maryze (@maryzemusic) February 9, 2021
We’ve never found one even as big as the smallest one featured there. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
This, made me miss Montreal in a good way 🧊 https://t.co/4Rhegifspe
— ᓰᓰᑫᐧᓯᐢ (@PaulSeesequasis) February 10, 2021
I love the ✨porcupicicle✨
— clown cheese loves you (@creamcheeselov1) February 9, 2021
MY NEW FAVOURITE THING but also dear montrealers please do not die https://t.co/rDvpvzWZ5H
— Premee Mohamed (@premeesaurus) February 9, 2021
the "toc toc toc toc" part really got me 😂
— Michael Rancic (@therewasnosound) February 9, 2021
MTL: Come for the poutine & bagels, stay for the odd chance of dying to a falling icicle https://t.co/omtjfSjpcf
— Ubi Frank (@Ubi_Frank) February 9, 2021
