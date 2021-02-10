Videos

This man told to wear his mask properly has an unexpected plot twist

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2021

Here’s a guy called @brianhetheman over on TikTok and it looks like he isn’t wearing a mask properly, in the most irritating way possible.

So naturally when he goes out and about people tell him to mask up, except, well, have a watch for yourself.

The video of his visit to a car dealership has gone wildly viral and everyone’s smiling at the end of the day (even if you can’t see the whole of their face).

@brianhetheman

The mask everyone loves. ##maskoff ##mask ##newsom ##covidmask ##humor ##maskless ##nomasknoservice ##nomask

♬ RAMPAGE – GRAVEDGR

You can hear the admiration in his voice.

‘Oh wow, that is good!’

Source TikTok @brianhetheman

