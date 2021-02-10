Life

Leading contender for newspaper letter of the week comes this, shared by Redditor RandyHorehound who said: ‘It’s OK to be yourself, just be true to yourself.

The letter went viral on Reddit with no shortage of people happy to add to the list. Here’s just one of them.

‘Dont expect the police to protect you or the fire department to come either. Probably dont want to drink your tap water without boiling it. That smell is your sewage and your trash out by the street. Good luck.’ Lebojr

READ MORE

This restaurant’s blistering takedown of a covidiot’s one-star review is one for the ages

Source Reddit u/RandyHorehound