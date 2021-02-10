“I’m not a cat” – Texas lawyer goes viral after triggering Zoom’s kitten-face filter

Popular

As if the perils of being on mute or being kicked out by Jackie Weaver weren’t enough, a Texas lawyer named Rod Ponton has gone viral after succumbing to a much cuter Zoom pitfall, when he accidentally appeared at a hearing – in kitten form.

Despite the warning not to film the proceedings, the judge shared the clip, presumably as a warning to other professional Zoomers, but also – we suspect – because it’s just so funny.

Here’s what he said about it.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Media outlets, you may use the video. It was recorded during a virtual hearing in the 394th DC of TX, and released for educational purposes. It is crucial that this not be used to mock the lawyers, but instead to exemplify the legal community's dedication to the cause of justice. — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

We are absolutely not using this to mock Rod Ponton. We presume he’s feline embarrassed enough as it is.

In a phone interview reported in the New York Times, Mr Ponton had this very gracious reaction to his new-found fame.

“If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense.”

The video trended on Twitter for hours, and picked up comments like these.

1.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap “I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

2.

Law can pack up and go home. This moment will never be beaten. https://t.co/jG7wWh4RkZ — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 9, 2021

3.

I’m not a cat hahahahaha — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 9, 2021

4.

If I do a crime I demand to be represented by cat lawyer pic.twitter.com/jbktDvWCcU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 9, 2021

5.

This is one of the greatest things ever and I would seriously be in favor of a new Court rule requiring everyone to use Kitten filters for hearings. https://t.co/syKCYfYXUF — Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw) February 9, 2021

6.

7.

8.

That clearly is a cat. https://t.co/EMFOz5IHQx — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 9, 2021

9.

sod turning the cat filter off, how do you turn it on?? https://t.co/AG8T4AKJar — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) February 9, 2021

10.

Is there a filter for Zoom that turns cats into lawyers? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 9, 2021

11.

Best thing about this vid is the very visible warning that you might be jailed if you record the Zoom session, and whoever recorded this it went "fuck it, people need to see this" https://t.co/9M3wYmknJb — Chris Applegate (@chrisapplegate) February 9, 2021

Journalist Jane Merrick had this excellent point.

Of course “I’m not a cat” is *exactly* what a cat impersonating a lawyer in court would say https://t.co/KfCwPQtO3I — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) February 9, 2021

We hope this doesn’t mean he’s committed purrjury.

