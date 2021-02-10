Popular

“I’m not a cat” – Texas lawyer goes viral after triggering Zoom’s kitten-face filter

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2021

As if the perils of being on mute or being kicked out by Jackie Weaver weren’t enough, a Texas lawyer named Rod Ponton has gone viral after succumbing to a much cuter Zoom pitfall, when he accidentally appeared at a hearing – in kitten form.

Despite the warning not to film the proceedings, the judge shared the clip, presumably as a warning to other professional Zoomers, but also – we suspect – because it’s just so funny.

Here’s what he said about it.

We are absolutely not using this to mock Rod Ponton. We presume he’s feline embarrassed enough as it is.

In a phone interview reported in the New York Times, Mr Ponton had this very gracious reaction to his new-found fame.

“If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense.”

The video trended on Twitter for hours, and picked up comments like these.

Journalist Jane Merrick had this excellent point.

We hope this doesn’t mean he’s committed purrjury.

Source Judge Roy Ferguson HT Guardian Image Screengrab

