This comedy sketch about online job applications is a little too relatable
Because of all this *waves hand*, a lot of people are currently putting themselves through the trauma of applying for jobs in a flooded market – and many are doing that via recruitment websites.
Comedy TikToker, Molly May Rockwell, is only too well aware of how technology can act up.
Here’s her hilarious but frustratingly accurate personification of GPS.
@mollymayrockwell
Recalculating Pt 25. Easing her way back after the incident, because I missed her. ##technologyfail ##gps ##recalculating
And anybody who has a bluetooth printer will know all about this scenario.
@mollymayrockwell
By popular demand, the middle of the night catch up ##technologyfail ##printerproblems
However, Molly’s take on the online job application process just feels really topical – and it’s very funny.
@mollymayrockwell
I guess I do like sandwiches ##technologyfail ##jobsearch
It certainly struck a chord with these TikTok users.
Molly May’s reason for not wanting that job was equally relatable.
