Videos

This comedy sketch about online job applications is a little too relatable

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2021

Because of all this *waves hand*, a lot of people are currently putting themselves through the trauma of applying for jobs in a flooded market – and many are doing that via recruitment websites.

Comedy TikToker, Molly May Rockwell, is only too well aware of how technology can act up.

Here’s her hilarious but frustratingly accurate personification of GPS.

@mollymayrockwell

Recalculating Pt 25. Easing her way back after the incident, because I missed her. ##technologyfail ##gps ##recalculating

♬ original sound – Molly May Rockwell

And anybody who has a bluetooth printer will know all about this scenario.

@mollymayrockwell

By popular demand, the middle of the night catch up ##technologyfail ##printerproblems

♬ original sound – Molly May Rockwell

However, Molly’s take on the online job application process just feels really topical – and it’s very funny.

@mollymayrockwell

I guess I do like sandwiches ##technologyfail ##jobsearch

♬ original sound – Molly May Rockwell

It certainly struck a chord with these TikTok users.

Molly May’s reason for not wanting that job was equally relatable.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

11 times older people struggled with technology in a very relatable way

Source Molly May Rockwell Image Screengrab

More from the Poke