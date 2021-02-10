This comedy sketch about online job applications is a little too relatable

Videos

Because of all this *waves hand*, a lot of people are currently putting themselves through the trauma of applying for jobs in a flooded market – and many are doing that via recruitment websites.

Comedy TikToker, Molly May Rockwell, is only too well aware of how technology can act up.

Here’s her hilarious but frustratingly accurate personification of GPS.

And anybody who has a bluetooth printer will know all about this scenario.

However, Molly’s take on the online job application process just feels really topical – and it’s very funny.

It certainly struck a chord with these TikTok users.

Molly May’s reason for not wanting that job was equally relatable.

