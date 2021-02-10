Elton John and Michael Caine give the vaccine drive a shot in the arm in this hilarious NHS ad

Videos

The fight against coronavirus has been an understandably grim affair, with harrowing statistics, warning slogans, and the traumatic ‘Look into their eyes’ ad campaign, for a start.

But the effort to boost vaccine take-up just got a shot in the arm from a very funny NHS video, featuring not one, but two knights of the Arts – Elton John and Michael Caine.

Take a look.

Lights, camera, vaccine! 🎬 Thanks @eltonofficial and @themichaelcaine for encouraging people to get the #COVIDVaccine. (Sorry it didn't quite work out, Elton.) 😬 pic.twitter.com/m0BIzKIu1b — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 10, 2021

With a word-perfect script and direction from Stephen Pipe, not to mention those stellar performances from Sir Elton and Sir Michael, we reckon the very funny ad is going to be a winner in the quest for public engagement.

I didn’t think it was possible to love Elton John more than I already did pic.twitter.com/3cshsPEOeh — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 10, 2021

Elton John is a national treasure. Absolutely love his new commercial for the NHS. pic.twitter.com/QoqwqyiV0t — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) February 10, 2021

A bit of much needed British humour in the midst of a crisis. Featuring @eltonofficial & Michael Caine 💉😂 https://t.co/DdsIsh1Ylw — Steve Lowy (@SteveLowy) February 10, 2021

Watching this and feeling quite moved by memories of Alfie getting his TB x-ray from Dr Eleanor Bron & that Variety Club of Great Britain charity cinema ad Michael Caine did with Bob Hoskins. https://t.co/IGrUwEq97X — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) February 10, 2021

Who knew @Eltonofficial does such a great Sir Michael Caine impression?! pic.twitter.com/Wipdsw2zYC — Greatest Hits Radio (@greatesthitsuk) February 10, 2021

Could this be the comedy duo we didn’t know we needed?

The Trip but @eltonofficial and Michael Caine please https://t.co/1DGtNIkblV — Josh Weller (@joshweller) February 10, 2021

One hundred per cent – would watch.

