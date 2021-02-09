News

The UK’s quarantine hotels plan is a shambles – 9 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2021

In a little less than a week, anyone travelling to the UK from a ‘red list’ of countries with concerning levels of coronavirus will have to quarantine for ten days, at their own expense, in one of a number of designated hotels.

Naturally, the plans have been drawn up and the contracts triple checked, so that any last-minute problems can be dealt with.

Oh, wait – no they haven’t.

The Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar was able to solve the mystery of why the minister couldn’t provide any details. There weren’t any to provide.

The news – not exactly a shock – led to reactions like these:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Henry Mance had a suggestion we could get on board with.

Monkey tennis might be the only sport open to spectator, this summer.

READ MORE

This LBC caller’s stance on post-holiday quarantines was the facepalm of the week

Source Pippa Crerar Image Screengrab, Keem Ibarra on Unsplash

More from the Poke