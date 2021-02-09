17 cringeworthy encounters with celebrities people really should have recognised

Popular

We don’t doubt that former England rugby union player, Brian Moore, has met more than his fair share of celebrities, but hopefully none of those occasions were as awkward as the one involving a good friend of his – and a guitar legend.

He shared the excruciating tale on Twitter.

A good friend sat next to a guy at a lunch & asked him what he did for a living.

Him – 'I play the guitar'

Her – 'Oh, what grade did you get to?'

Him – 'Er, grade 8.'

She – 'Oh God, should I have heard of you?'

Him 'Have you heard of Pink Floyd?'

It was Dave Gilmour. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 7, 2021

Grade 8, eh? He must be quite good.

Brian’s anecdote opened the floodgates for more cringeworthy failures to recognise the famous, so we’ve collected some examples that stood out more than the celebrities involved – apparently.

1.

A good friend stopped a person in the street.

"I know you! Were you at university with me?"

"Er, no."

"The Army. We were in the Army!"

"Sorry, again no."

"But I'm sure we know each other!"

"I'm not sure we do."

"Well, who are you then?"

"I'm Stephen Fry." https://t.co/Qlbq7gNkSF — Guy Walters (@guywalters) February 8, 2021

2.

In the Tunnel Club in Greenwich, back in the day, I asked the guy standing next to me at the bar, “Where do I know you from?” He said, “I’m with the band.” Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, who I’d gone there specifically to see. I knew his face was familiar… 😁 — Garry Knight 💙 (@garryknight) February 8, 2021

3.

A friend's mother, at a party in America, in the early 70s, asked a man she met if he travelled much. He excitedly told her he'd just gone on concord. Afterwards other guests asked her what Neil Armstrong was like to talk to. — Sarah Murdoch (@sarahm_iam) February 7, 2021

4.

Years ago. I was in ibiza, it was lunch time and my friend and I sat in a bar called Mambos. Couple next to us were really friendly and chatty. Asked us if we were having a good time, turns out we sat and had lunch with Zoe Ball and Norman Cook.. I was 19 I had no idea. — Lainey Watson-Hoyle 🐝💙 (@LaineyHoyle) February 8, 2021

5.

Reminds me of the time a couple of years ago when I pointed a lost bloke who looked like Brian May to the stage door of Hull’s New Theatre. I went to the pub and told my mates about seeing a raddled Brian May lookalike. The next day I discovered Anita Dobson was in panto. https://t.co/Y1NEnhJWcr — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) February 8, 2021

6.

I know someone who did this. Sat down at a bar next to someone – knew he knew him but couldn't place him. They bought each other pints and had one of those chats where you skirt names. And then seconds after the other guy left he realised he hadn't met him before. It was Suggs. — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 8, 2021

7.

I was in Hyde Park once waiting for my other half to finish the cavalry memorial parade when a Range Rover stopped in front of me as it tried to leave. Two guys in the back waved at me. Sorry do I know you? I said. They burst out laughing. It was William and Harry! https://t.co/giqFxdPvZv — Xanthe Rose James (@xanthewrites) February 8, 2021

8.

An old man asked my sister could she give a card to the bride at the end of a wedding she was attending, of course she said, who shall i say its from. He said, ( insert drum roll here) i'm BUZZ ALDRIN. — Sarah Hughes (@SarahHughes36) February 8, 2021

9.