Videos

This looks like a lot of fun. Painfully funny, in fact, a video of what may best be described as ‘extreme sledding’ shared by Redditor Chance_the_Author who said: ‘Two girls, one bump.’

Oof.

‘It’s not a good sledding hill unless there are bodies sprawled at the bottom.’ designgoddess ‘That is absolutely 150% how sledding is done. Overloaded sled, very large hill, grass snow mix providing perfect surface, yelling and screaming from the top, full-roll sled-disembarkment. This video should be what everyone uses when the want to explaining sledding to someone who doesn’t know.’ entropy2421

And just in case you were wondering, like this person.

‘Is that a kayak?!’ emotion0cean

Yes, apparently it is.

‘My guess is yes.’ PrincessFartFace333

READ MORE

These cyclists trying to free their bike from an electric fence will never get old

Source Reddit u/Chance_the_Author YouTube