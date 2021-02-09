Videos

Johnny Berchtold, actor and self-proclaimed fan of spooky stuff, has obviously been paying very close attention when watching films, because he has a real skill for recreating minute aspects of different genres.

He shows us things we already knew – but we didn’t know we knew them. The comedy edge is the icing on the cake.

His latest post is just as insightful, and the performance is spot on.

How detectives in movies transition between scenes pic.twitter.com/LSnc5i2DQx — Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) February 8, 2021

We’d watch the hell out of that film – as, we suspect, would these people.

i watched this multiple times through no breaks and i can't stop — Mariam (: (@mariamaquarium) February 8, 2021

Someone give this man his own TV series for god’s sake — Mackenzie 🌻 (@KenzieMWright) February 8, 2021

idk how u don't have an oscar yet — Other Max (@Mahckstaer) February 8, 2021

This reaction from Sewfia was highly relatable.

This is what my life has been lacking, thank you again Chief Johnny https://t.co/2dtTOBmN88 — Sewfia 🧵 (@Sewfias1) February 9, 2021

