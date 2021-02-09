‘How detectives in movies transition between scenes’
Johnny Berchtold, actor and self-proclaimed fan of spooky stuff, has obviously been paying very close attention when watching films, because he has a real skill for recreating minute aspects of different genres.
@johnny_berchtold
Is that backwards walk and the condescending smirk that completes it all ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage
@johnny_berchtold
i just want to listen to my music but you just wanna kick off the plot 😤🙄 ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp
@johnny_berchtold
Teachers in horror movies ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##horror
He shows us things we already knew – but we didn’t know we knew them. The comedy edge is the icing on the cake.
His latest post is just as insightful, and the performance is spot on.
How detectives in movies transition between scenes pic.twitter.com/LSnc5i2DQx
— Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) February 8, 2021
We’d watch the hell out of that film – as, we suspect, would these people.
i watched this multiple times through no breaks and i can't stop
— Mariam (: (@mariamaquarium) February 8, 2021
Someone give this man his own TV series for god’s sake
— Mackenzie 🌻 (@KenzieMWright) February 8, 2021
idk how u don't have an oscar yet
— Other Max (@Mahckstaer) February 8, 2021
This reaction from Sewfia was highly relatable.
This is what my life has been lacking, thank you again Chief Johnny https://t.co/2dtTOBmN88
— Sewfia 🧵 (@Sewfias1) February 9, 2021
Follow Johnny on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, so you’ll catch his posts as they drop.
