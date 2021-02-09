Everyone mocked Weetabix for this baked beans ‘twist’ but the NHS nailed it best

Twitter

Lots of people like Weetabix and lots of people like baked beans (stick with us, please).

But it turns out – and you might not be overly surprised by this – that not quite so many people like Weetabix with baked beans.

We only mention this after the good people of Weetabix suggested on Twitter that you might like to try doing this and, well, just look at it.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

And if they were after a reaction – of course they were after a reaction – then they definitely got one.

Here’s a flavour of some of our favourite replies from a whole bunch of names you will be familiar with.

1.

Babe are u ok? You've hardly touched your Weetabix and beans! — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) February 9, 2021

2.

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever. Weetabix: Hold my spoon. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

3.

*removes glasses*

*puts on blindfold* — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 9, 2021

4.

Even though this is criminal, please don't ring us to report it. — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) February 9, 2021

5.

Alexa how do I delete someone else’s tweet — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021

6.

@KFC_UKI seeing as all rules are out the window… fancy a gravy-filled doughnut? — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) February 9, 2021

7.

Due to a @weetabix adding beans to their cereal, all services will be delayed while we figure out what is happening…. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 9, 2021

8.

This is not Which? recommended 😲🙃 — Which? (@WhichUK) February 9, 2021

9.

We found… No intelligence 🕵️‍♀️ — GCHQ (@GCHQ) February 9, 2021

10.

You okay hun? DM's are open if you need to talk 💖 — Nando's (@NandosUK) February 9, 2021

11.

Let’s set aside our differences to prosecute this under the Geneva Convention. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021

12.

"Illegal combination in the bagging area" — Tesco (@Tesco) February 9, 2021

13.

14.

Even we wouldn't do this. We're not monsters. — innocent drinks (@innocent) February 9, 2021

15.

"Hello, police? There's been a murder." — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 9, 2021

16.

That doesn't fly with us… — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) February 9, 2021

17.

We can't advise anyone to try this… — CitizensAdvice (@CitizensAdvice) February 9, 2021

But our favourite response came from the NHS.

That tweet should come with a health warning — NHS (@NHSuk) February 9, 2021

Simply delicious.

When the official NHS account roasts your page in the middle of a pandemic it’s time to deactivate — J (@wolfofpeckham) February 9, 2021

