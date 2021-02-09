Twitter

Everyone mocked Weetabix for this baked beans ‘twist’ but the NHS nailed it best

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2021

Lots of people like Weetabix and lots of people like baked beans (stick with us, please).

But it turns out – and you might not be overly surprised by this – that not quite so many people like Weetabix with baked beans.

We only mention this after the good people of Weetabix suggested on Twitter that you might like to try doing this and, well, just look at it.

And if they were after a reaction – of course they were after a reaction – then they definitely got one.

Here’s a flavour of some of our favourite replies from a whole bunch of names you will be familiar with.

But our favourite response came from the NHS.

Simply delicious.

