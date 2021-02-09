Donald Trump Jr described a Super Bowl ad as “woketopia” and got totally owned – 9 funny responses

Popular

On Sunday, the US held its annual NFL Super Bowl match – the first during coronavirus restrictions – with spectator numbers in the stadium at just a third of capacity.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs by 31 to 9, in case you’re interested. No – me, neither.

The viewing figures have yet to be released, but expectations are that they will be shown to have broken records, and among those watching from home was Donald Trump Jr.

It wasn’t long before he took to Twitter to complain. Wonder where he picked up that habit.

Now, ignoring the spelling and cringeworthy language, the first commercial to air during the show was for Amazon Alexa, and we struggled to see what was ‘woke’ about it.

Perhaps it’s because the usual sexualisation tables are turned, or because there are black actors in the ad. Who knows what goes on in Junior’s mind?

If he was just after attention, he certainly got some – though possibly not the kind he wanted.

1.

One commercial in and already @DonaldJTrumpJr shows he's a racist that can't spell. https://t.co/PhbtglURB1 — Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) February 7, 2021

2.

Lol, everything is so good now that your daddy's gone! The wholesomeness must be hard to take for snakes like you and Daddy. — annie (@annie61smith4) February 8, 2021

3.

Don Junior sounds TRIGGERED. SAD! — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 7, 2021

4.

Change the channel junior. I’m sure duck dynasty is on TV somewhere — John (@harlemflano) February 7, 2021

5.

So what do you want canceled now? — Exploding Space Doocy Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) February 7, 2021

6.

If I took a shot every time Donald Trump Jr said 'woke I'd be dead the day his dad became president. — LuluKinne (@KinneLulu) February 8, 2021

7.

You, like your father, are a fucking moron. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) February 7, 2021

8.

Stop watching NFL and learn to spell “commercial” — Jack Bailey (@JackBailey2) February 7, 2021

9.

Who are you again? 🤔 — Deborah Richards (@Debb_Richards) February 8, 2021

A tweeter named 🇨🇦Bystander twisted the metaphorical knife.

