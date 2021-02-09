Videos

‘How detectives in movies transition between scenes’

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2021

Johnny Berchtold, actor and self-proclaimed fan of spooky stuff, has obviously been paying very close attention when watching films, because he has a real skill for recreating minute aspects of different genres.

Check out these TikToks.

@johnny_berchtold

Is that backwards walk and the condescending smirk that completes it all ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Johnny Berchtold

@johnny_berchtold

i just want to listen to my music but you just wanna kick off the plot 😤🙄 ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp

♬ original sound – Johnny Berchtold

@johnny_berchtold

Teachers in horror movies ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##horror

♬ original sound – Johnny Berchtold

He shows us things we already knew – but we didn’t know we knew them. The comedy edge is the icing on the cake.

His latest post is just as insightful, and the performance is spot on.

We’d watch the hell out of that film – as, we suspect, would these people.

This reaction from Sewfia was highly relatable.

Follow Johnny on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, so you’ll catch his posts as they drop.

