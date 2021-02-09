‘Anyone in any doubt who the coolest Beatle was, read this George Harrison story …’

Celebrity

People love this story about the time George Harrison, Phil Collins, and the case of the missing congas on his album, All Things Must Pass.

It was shared by Calvin Betton – @Calvbetton on Twitter – and went viral, wildly viral.

Anyone in any doubt about who the coolest Beatle was, I heard this story about George Harrison from Phil Collins years ago, and was reminded of it on a podcast recently. It’s brilliant. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/FNOnNEKDWF — Calvin Betton (@Calvbetton) February 8, 2021

And here it is in full, a story that was told on the @WIYELondon podcast.

Brilliant.

That wasn’t just any band he hired, he got the legendary percussionist-to- the-stars, Ray Cooper to deliberately play badly. Class. — Neil John Thompson (@Squonk47) February 8, 2021

From the brilliant @WIYElondon pod. The story is also apparently on Collins’ autobiography. I also heard him tell it in an interview about 15 years ago just after George passed away. — Calvin Betton (@Calvbetton) February 9, 2021

And there’s lots more where this came from, courtesy of @Calvbetton.

For anyone interested, I’ve got a whole thread of similar stories from the world of rock n roll: https://t.co/Gnr2TiWXzM — Calvin Betton (@Calvbetton) February 9, 2021

Source Twitter @Calvbetton