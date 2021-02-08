This side-by-side comparison of Jungle Book and Winnie the Pooh is blowing minds

Well here’s something we never knew before and by the likes of all those views, we’re not the only ones.

It’s a side-by-side comparison of these scenes from two Disney classics, Jungle Book and Winnie the Pooh and it went viral because, well, probably best you watch it for yourself.

I’m so confused right now. 😳😬🤯 pic.twitter.com/gnAExj9bin — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) February 6, 2021

The Jungle Book came out in 1967 and Winnie The Pooh – actually, The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh – came out 10 years later – and it was a handy way of helping reduce costs in the hugely expensive animation business.

Here’s just a flavour of the confusion (and more) it generated on Twitter.

So… Mowgli and Christopher Robin… Are the same person??? … And they both are friends with a bear??? — RHINO (@RHINO_big5) February 6, 2021

Disney almost went completely bankrupt mid 70’s/early 80’s. Reusing character design/animation cells was a means of survival.https://t.co/dIQDdw9VQI — jess (@jessieidabelle) February 7, 2021

What the what? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 6, 2021

There was a lot of reused animation back then. Robin Hood (1973) even reused animation from Snow White, a film that was 36-years-old by that point pic.twitter.com/xOgfbZhtOM — TheOtakuX (@TheOtakuX) February 7, 2021

This is the animated version of every term paper I wrote in high school. — Andy Kanzer (@AndyKanzer) February 7, 2021

Just used the same biomechanics. Saved some production time. — 🇺🇸Airman Crash Fistfight🇺🇸 (@EdwardsPartick) February 6, 2021

I'm afraid I have some more bad news for you.

Casper the Ghost … Is really … Richie Rich. pic.twitter.com/qmSx1idKE6 — Pennyless Church (@PennylessChurch) February 6, 2021

Reduce, reuse and recycle 🤣 — Erika (@eellppgg) February 6, 2021

To conclude …

Congratulations you have just discovered that animation is hard to produce plus time consuming and that on screen is what happens when you run out of time to do a shot — El Diego Calderon 🇧🇷 🐻🐦 (@CrystalKenobi) February 7, 2021

