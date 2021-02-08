This side-by-side comparison of Jungle Book and Winnie the Pooh is blowing minds

Well here’s something we never knew before and by the likes of all those views, we’re not the only ones.

It’s a side-by-side comparison of these scenes from two Disney classics, Jungle Book and Winnie the Pooh and it went viral because, well, probably best you watch it for yourself.

The Jungle Book came out in 1967 and Winnie The Pooh – actually, The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh – came out 10 years later – and it was a handy way of helping reduce costs in the hugely expensive animation business.

Here’s just a flavour of the confusion (and more) it generated on Twitter.

To conclude …

