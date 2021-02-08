People enjoyed this shop sign aimed at people still not wearing a mask properly

There have been lots of lessons learned during the year of the pandemic, but one lesson a minority of people stubbornly refuse to take on board is the need to wear a mask in certain situations.

And this shop had a message for these people and it went viral because it says it so well.

It was spotted on the Swine and Steel (that’s quite the name) food truck in Seattle.

‘I work at an elementary school. The biggest problem we have is simply a kid wearing a mask that is slightly too big and having to remind them to pull it back up every once in awhile. If a kindergartner can do it all day without complaining about it, so can you. Suck it up.’ zachtheperson ‘My theory is that the nose exposers don’t believe in masking in the first place, so hanging their schnoz out is their way of sticking it to the man. They think they’re being edgy and rebellious.’ elvenmage16 ‘As someone who works in retail, I can honestly say that those kindergartners are much better behaved than some of the people I have had to deal with. I’ve had people yell abuse at myself and co-workers because they simply don’t want to wear a mask, for the small amount of time they are in the store. Those children are better behaved than some of the adults I have to do with.’ JammyThing ‘My God the amount of idiots I see walking around with their dumb fucking nose sticking out. It’s about as effective as wearing a Batman mask.’ Detective_Turtle_

