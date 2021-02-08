Michael Gove is under fire as the UK’s EU exports plummet – 11 unsurprised reactions

One of the abiding themes of the pre-referendum messaging was the idea that the UK would be able to trade more easily with non-EU countries, while having no loss of access to the EU.

Well, guess what …

Although the drop in business was reported to Michael Gove in urgent terms a week ago, after contacting him several times previously, he has so far failed to address the issue.

The problems have been described by ministers as teething troubles, but unless there’s a rapid renegotiation, they’re a lot closer to the UK’s teeth having been extracted down a back alley by a guy with rusty pliers and no anaesthetic.

Jim Pickard of the Financial Times used the reserved description “staggering”.

These other people were no less staggered.

As ever, Professor Brian Cox had a promising idea.

Accountable politicians, you say? Intriguing.

Source Guardian Image Pat Whelen and Olia Naydar on Unsplash