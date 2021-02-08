Michael Gove is under fire as the UK’s EU exports plummet – 11 unsurprised reactions

One of the abiding themes of the pre-referendum messaging was the idea that the UK would be able to trade more easily with non-EU countries, while having no loss of access to the EU.

Well, guess what …

Fury at Gove as exports to EU slashed by 68% since Brexit | Brexit | The Guardian https://t.co/TYsl7fSt00 — Hugh Grant 💙 (@HackedOffHugh) February 6, 2021

Although the drop in business was reported to Michael Gove in urgent terms a week ago, after contacting him several times previously, he has so far failed to address the issue.

The problems have been described by ministers as teething troubles, but unless there’s a rapid renegotiation, they’re a lot closer to the UK’s teeth having been extracted down a back alley by a guy with rusty pliers and no anaesthetic.

Jim Pickard of the Financial Times used the reserved description “staggering”.

a staggering statistic even in the circumstances pic.twitter.com/9VFW3zmulZ — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 6, 2021

These other people were no less staggered.

1.

The Promise The Reality pic.twitter.com/JoG2eOzYlm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 7, 2021

2.

Gove: ‘I think the people of this country have had enough of exports’ pic.twitter.com/mNhNA79J9I — Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) February 6, 2021

3.

Exports to EU down 68%. And import checks still to come. The only time Boris Johnson has ever been honest is when he said “fuck business”. pic.twitter.com/nEwpHDcLp6 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 6, 2021

4.

Fury at British firms as they show 68% less belief in their exports to the EU since Brexit pic.twitter.com/10fG0zm6Da — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 7, 2021

5.

Stories that should lead the news but won’t ….. Fury at Gove as exports to EU slashed by 68% since Brexit | Brexit | The Guardian https://t.co/JA2R9gAQLG — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 7, 2021

6.

How long will it take for the anger directed at those who warned of the impact of a hard Brexit to be directed instead at those who conned people into voting for it in the first place? https://t.co/FMdVEaUQ0h — Dr Phillip Lee 🔶 (@DrPhillipLee) February 7, 2021

7.

Whether it’s “experts” or “exports” – we clearly need more of both. And far, far, far less of Gove. https://t.co/XFItcLJNdG — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) February 7, 2021

8.

maybe we could export Michael Gove? — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 7, 2021

9.

I am so tired of doing my surprised face. https://t.co/gz6Nc4sAIn — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 6, 2021

10.

Well, I suppose that’s one way of cutting down that red tape…https://t.co/92mRSN4OnR — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) February 7, 2021

11.

Carbon reduction programme off to a good start I see… https://t.co/pOioeGgWD4 — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) February 6, 2021

As ever, Professor Brian Cox had a promising idea.

I wonder if the way to attack this politically is to stop associating the chaos with Brexit as a concept, which gives government political cover – will of the people etc. Just say it’s a catastrophic failure of trade policy for which Johnson and Gove are personally responsible. https://t.co/dJUjO9wEYu — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 7, 2021

Accountable politicians, you say? Intriguing.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson just accidentally described Brexit and he’s never been more right

Source Guardian Image Pat Whelen and Olia Naydar on Unsplash