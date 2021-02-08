Simply 5 right royal reactions to the government’s plan to woo the Scots with Prince Edward

It’s no secret that the ‘United’ Kingdom is anything but, and the current government appears to have pulled out none of the stops in an effort to sell the Union to those north of the border.

Well, almost none – they sent Boris Johnson up to disrupt vaccine production and at the risk of spreading new Covid variants …and there was this:

via Gfycat

No – really!

This is what tweeters thought of the plan.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

In all likelihood, sending Royals to Scotland would have had some effect.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson’s lockdown jaunt to Scotland was as welcome as you’d think – 11 withering comments

Source Daily Mail Image Screengrab