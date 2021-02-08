Simply 5 right royal reactions to the government’s plan to woo the Scots with Prince Edward

It’s no secret that the ‘United’ Kingdom is anything but, and the current government appears to have pulled out none of the stops in an effort to sell the Union to those north of the border.

Well, almost none – they sent Boris Johnson up to disrupt vaccine production and at the risk of spreading new Covid variants …and there was this:

EXC: Downing Street considered secret plan to send Prince Edward and Sophie to live in Scotland in bid to save the Union https://t.co/6tq8mJVj2i — John Stevens (@johnestevens) February 5, 2021

No – really!

This is what tweeters thought of the plan.

1.

Yeah… that’ll do it – seeing Prince Edward rummaging about the middle aisle of the Lidl in Maryhill looking for a bag of screen wipes is gonna make me wrap myself in a Union flag and vote Tory 😂 https://t.co/hbmISO3jFr — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 5, 2021

2.

We are also considering a plan to win back The Colonies by sending Prince Andrew to America. pic.twitter.com/oTzD7NpEOy — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 6, 2021

3.

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall at the No 10 meeting when this wizard wheeze was discussed https://t.co/I3C4err2kl — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) February 6, 2021

4.

Downing Street considered secret plan to send Prince Edward and Sophie to live in Scotland in bid to save the Union. pic.twitter.com/EMZRrPwGpZ — trouteyes (@trouteyes) February 6, 2021

5.

when your plan involves Prince Edward, you, sir, are fresh out of plans — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 6, 2021

In all likelihood, sending Royals to Scotland would have had some effect.

That’s Scottish Independence pretty much guaranteed then. pic.twitter.com/hxCwNeH7Gj — J (@CifrLXXXVI) February 5, 2021

