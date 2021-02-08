Early contender for comeback of the week comes this, an exchange on Twitter in which someone travelling on the New York subway complained about the lack of anywhere to sit.

‘Damn, the benches were f-ing up the budget that much? That’s crazy.’

It prompted an official explanation and it got exactly the response it deserved.

The conversation was shared on Reddit by beerbellybegone who asked: ‘Did they really think that answer was a good one?’

And it prompted lots of people to make the same point, best summed up by this one comment.

‘What if we just made more homeless shelters and made it more accessible for homeless people to get mental health counseling. Not just take away the benches.’ Hugz3

READ MORE

Simply 17 of the funniest and most satisfying comebacks of the year so far

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone