15 British problems that (probably) can’t be blamed on the government

Over on Reddit’s British Problems forum, people are sharing problems they feel are peculiar to the British. Obviously.

We had a rummage and came up with a few we think you’ll enjoy. We’re not entirely sold on the British part for all of them, but these are definitely real problems.

1. There’s always one about tea



u/fimrod Image

2. And queueing



u/BadlyDressedSquire Image

3. Is this a nationality thing – or are you just old?



u/PS6610 Image

4. What’s worse is that most of us forget them when we go shopping



u/Mutagrawl Image

5. British weather – famously bad



u/m11zz Image

6. Who doesn’t love a good hate-watch of Escape to the Country?



u/sharkfinblues Image

7. Jackie Weaver for PM



u/riverY90 Image

8. Nobody likes a soggy bottom



u/bilabongy Image