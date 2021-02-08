People have been making their own Bayeux Tapestry scenes – 17 direct hits

Professor Annie Oakley set her Art History students a challenge, using an app that allows users to add and compose elements in a virtual Bayeux Tapestry.

I turned my art history students loose with a make-your-own-Bayeux Tapestry app. pic.twitter.com/SV1S7O0T6K — Professor Annie Oakley Rides Again (@profannieoakley) February 5, 2021

She shared a few examples, including this one.

pic.twitter.com/42GDxKU7DC — Professor Annie Oakley Rides Again 🐎 (@profannieoakley) February 5, 2021

But it wasn’t only her students who got involved, because Twitter clearly liked the look of it too.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Had to be done pic.twitter.com/txu7y89EMY — 6 feet away ship (@Dangbattleship) February 6, 2021

6.

7.

thank you for sharing this resource with us pic.twitter.com/oLWAMGmonK — Victoria Simmons • B L M (@vicsimms24) February 6, 2021

8.

I once made this, The Sun stole it without crediting me. https://t.co/CdK4bcG8QS pic.twitter.com/L0ZFHhbAIc — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 6, 2021

9.