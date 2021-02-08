People have been making their own Bayeux Tapestry scenes – 17 direct hits
Professor Annie Oakley set her Art History students a challenge, using an app that allows users to add and compose elements in a virtual Bayeux Tapestry.
I turned my art history students loose with a make-your-own-Bayeux Tapestry app. pic.twitter.com/SV1S7O0T6K
— Professor Annie Oakley Rides Again (@profannieoakley) February 5, 2021
She shared a few examples, including this one.
— Professor Annie Oakley Rides Again 🐎 (@profannieoakley) February 5, 2021
But it wasn’t only her students who got involved, because Twitter clearly liked the look of it too.
These were our favourites.
1.
Right Said Æthelfred. pic.twitter.com/IIEX9pj4Qh
— june lewins (@joonloons) February 6, 2021
2.
I love this. pic.twitter.com/Il40D1bZZE
— Kevan Mander (@KevanMander) February 5, 2021
3.
— thenormalperson (@thenormal_human) February 6, 2021
4.
— Terry Rodgers (@observaterry) February 6, 2021
5.
Had to be done pic.twitter.com/txu7y89EMY
— 6 feet away ship (@Dangbattleship) February 6, 2021
6.
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) February 7, 2021
7.
thank you for sharing this resource with us pic.twitter.com/oLWAMGmonK
— Victoria Simmons • B L M (@vicsimms24) February 6, 2021
8.
I once made this, The Sun stole it without crediting me. https://t.co/CdK4bcG8QS pic.twitter.com/L0ZFHhbAIc
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 6, 2021
9.
— Terry Rodgers (@observaterry) February 6, 2021