“A large boulder the size of a large boulder” is the follow-up we’ve been waiting for

Just over a year ago, the San Miguel Sheriff Department in Colorado went viral after posting this slightly confusing tweet.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

It became a meme, easily as big as snug Bernie, trending on Twitter for days, making it into just about every news outlet – and getting funny reactions like these:

Are Starbucks now in charge of sizing boulders? Because I’m confused https://t.co/ahE5q3cUgy — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 27, 2020

Did Google Translate get a hold of this report? Cause it sounds exactly like something she’d say xD https://t.co/2LXa4W6XHJ — MALINDA (@missmalindakat) January 28, 2020

Now, the other boot has dropped.

A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder pic.twitter.com/9WJ1nKB67Q — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 5, 2021

It was the diversion we didn’t realise we’d been waiting for until it arrived.

The reactions were just as funny the second time around.

1.

This checks out. This boulder is much larger than the size of a small boulder. — A Nanny Moose (@ANanny_Moose) February 5, 2021

2.

the large boulder is also blocking San Miguel Sheriff's Department from retrieving their thesaurus https://t.co/pvyQ63vFSp — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 5, 2021

3.

2020 started with a small boulder the size of large boulder so this either bookends that nightmare or portends even greater catastrophes. there is no in between https://t.co/rMBn5CwrSg — Wes (@wgobar) February 5, 2021

4.

We barely survived the year of the large boulder the size of a small boulder. Time seemed to stand still almost. I'm terrified of what the year of large boulder the size of a large boulder will bring. — Kurrikage (@Kurrikage) February 5, 2021

5.

playing a long game the length of a long game pic.twitter.com/ingk01402R — katie (@supermathskid) February 6, 2021

6.

new boulder just dropped https://t.co/iwZQteKZyO — Joe Groff (@jckarter) February 5, 2021

7.