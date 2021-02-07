This amber alert for Chucky the killer doll will have you facepalming into next week

The amber alert system is an emergency response to child abduction, getting the message out as fast as possible, but one from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was a little different.

Both the ‘kidnapper’ and its victim were dolls from the Child’s Play film franchise.

This is the image of the suspect that was sent out.

‘Race: Other:Doll’

And this was the ‘missing child’.

That’s Chucky’s son, Glen, in case you’ve let your Child’s Play subscription lapse. This alert was issued three times.

The DPS apologised and explained they were testing something – presumably, the security of their job contracts.

Tweeters had some thoughts.

Adrienne Lawrence had this wry observation.

Let’s hope the residents of Texas didn’t lose any sleep over it.

